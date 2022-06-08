Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Scattered showers or storms in spots today

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in spots. A few storms could be severe with high wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: The sky will become partly cloudy with lows near 70. Winds north at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will increase Thursday night with lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the day with highs in the mid 80s. A few could be severe, mainly south and west of Memphis. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with dry conditions Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s each day and lows in the 70s. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out late week. Heat index readings will likely go over 100.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
Crime Tape.
Utility worker shot at in Marshall County; suspect barricaded

Latest News

ET
Wednesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 8, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Our unsettled pattern continues today with more rain and storms
Tuesday evening weather update
Active pattern continues keeping rain and thunderstorms in the First Alert Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered storms this afternoon and early evening