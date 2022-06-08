Scattered showers or storms in spots today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in spots. A few storms could be severe with high wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: The sky will become partly cloudy with lows near 70. Winds north at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will increase Thursday night with lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the day with highs in the mid 80s. A few could be severe, mainly south and west of Memphis. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with dry conditions Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s each day and lows in the 70s. It will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out late week. Heat index readings will likely go over 100.

