Redbirds return home to keep knocking balls out of the park

Memphis vs Durham
Memphis vs Durham(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are back home for a six-game stint against the Durham Bulls at AutoZone Park.

Game One of the series was Monday night.

Dylan Carlson, down on a rehab stint from the parent Cardinals slaps a double to the wall in right with a man on.

It scores Ben DeLuzio to tie the game in the third 2-all.

Later, Redbirds were down 5-3 in the 7th.

Carlson up again, this time with two on and he gave it the long ride.

It was a three-run homer into the picnic area in right.

That’s the winning blow, Carlson, a triple away from the cycle.

Redbirds get the victory 6-5. Same Teams Wednesday.

First Pitch is at 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

