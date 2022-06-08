Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Person shot outside Delta Dog in Oxford

The scene in Oxford
The scene in Oxford(WTVA)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A person was shot outside Delta Dog in Oxford on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near 11 a.m. on University Avenue in the rear parking lot of the business.

Police say one person was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested one man who has charges pending.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

