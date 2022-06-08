Person shot outside Delta Dog in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A person was shot outside Delta Dog in Oxford on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near 11 a.m. on University Avenue in the rear parking lot of the business.

Police say one person was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested one man who has charges pending.

