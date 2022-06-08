Olive Branch names new police chief

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch named its new police chief.

Deputy Chief Bill Cox is the new chief of police for the city, officials announced Wednesday.

Cox said he is excited to continue building trust with the community.

“I want to listen to them,” he said. “That is one of the things that I have made it very important to me over my time in leadership in law enforcement. I want to listen to the citizens that I serve and I want them to know that they can communicate with me and talk to me freely and express what ever thing that is on their heart, their concerns, and that they want us to address as a law enforcement agency.”

Cox is replacing retired chief Don Grimmage who announced his retirement earlier this year after 13 years on the job.

