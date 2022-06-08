Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Olive Branch names new police chief

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch named its new police chief.

Deputy Chief Bill Cox is the new chief of police for the city, officials announced Wednesday.

Cox said he is excited to continue building trust with the community.

“I want to listen to them,” he said. “That is one of the things that I have made it very important to me over my time in leadership in law enforcement. I want to listen to the citizens that I serve and I want them to know that they can communicate with me and talk to me freely and express what ever thing that is on their heart, their concerns, and that they want us to address as a law enforcement agency.”

Cox is replacing retired chief Don Grimmage who announced his retirement earlier this year after 13 years on the job.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
The scene at S Parkway and Poplar Ave
Shots fired after car crash on Poplar Ave., police say

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 8, 2022
Serenity Towers
Death investigation at Serenity Towers amid legal trouble
$5.5M allocated to begin improvements on Mud Island monorail
$5.5M allocated to begin improvements on Mud Island monorail
Olive Branch names new police chief
Olive Branch names new police chief