Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa.,...
Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa., Monday, June 6, 2022.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices.

It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide.

In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65.

In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams.

Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
Crime Tape.
Utility worker shot at in Marshall County; suspect barricaded

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, 2 injured in shootings within 9-hour span in Memphis
U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air Base in...
Biden to meet with allies in Germany, Spain amid Ukraine war
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, third from right, and Japanese Vice Minister for...
US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats