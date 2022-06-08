MPD: Woman injured in interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating an interstate shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 240 Westbound near the Mt. Moriah exit ramp.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police are looking for a suspect in a gray sedan.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

