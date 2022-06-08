Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

MPD: Woman injured in interstate shooting

Interstate shooting
Interstate shooting(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating an interstate shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 240 Westbound near the Mt. Moriah exit ramp.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police are looking for a suspect in a gray sedan.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting

Latest News

Cast and crew of 'Million Dollar Quartet' visit Sun Records and pose for the iconic shot from...
‘Million Dollar Quartet’ puts iconic Memphis story on stage
School resource officers get specialized active shooter training
Shelby County school resource officers receive active shooter training
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 7, 2022
City council votes on resolution for MPD to skip Trump event
Memphis city council votes on providing security for Trump’s American Freedom Tour