MPD: Woman injured in interstate shooting
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating an interstate shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday night.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 240 Westbound near the Mt. Moriah exit ramp.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police are looking for a suspect in a gray sedan.
If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
