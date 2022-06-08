Advertise with Us
Millington man gets 25 years for stabbing nurse practitioner

Darryl Evans
Darryl Evans(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington man will serve 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole after he pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder.

Darryl Evans, 40, stabbed a nurse practitioner at a Professional Care Services in Millington in 2019.

Prosecutors say Evans waited for her in the parking lot on the morning of October 7, 2019, and stabbed her more than a dozen times.

The nurse said she did not know Evans before the attack.

Six months later, a female employee at PCS said a the same man approached her in the parking lot and threatened to stab her. He left when she refused to exit her vehicle.

Evans was arrested in May 2020. He admitted to the stabbing and to setting fire to the facility in 2017.

Evans said he was angry that he didn’t receive any help from the facility.

Mental evaluations revealed Evans was competent to stand trial.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

