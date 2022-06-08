Hot Rod Power Tour 2022 kicks off in Memphis June 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Legendary Hot Rod Power Tour 2022 will kick off its 5-day summer road trip in Memphis June 13 at Liberty Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Betsy Bennett, Experiential and Event Producer for Power Tour, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what car enthusiasts can expect, including 4,500 classic cars, hot rods and trucks.

Spectator admission is free. Click here for event details or register your car or truck.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

