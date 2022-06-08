Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hot Rod Power Tour 2022 kicks off in Memphis June 13

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Legendary Hot Rod Power Tour 2022 will kick off its 5-day summer road trip in Memphis June 13 at Liberty Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Betsy Bennett, Experiential and Event Producer for Power Tour, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what car enthusiasts can expect, including 4,500 classic cars, hot rods and trucks.

Spectator admission is free. Click here for event details or register your car or truck.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
Crime Tape.
Utility worker shot at in Marshall County; suspect barricaded

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Hot Rod Power Tour 2022 kicks off in Memphis June 13
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers