Gov. Lee to visit trade apprenticeship boot camp in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will be at the old Coca-Cola factory in Memphis, now the site of an eight-week boot camp for local residents interested in the electrical trade.

Upsmith’s accelerated apprenticeship program began Monday and Lee is set to visit to take a look at how it’s all going. He is scheduled to arrive at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The new accelerated apprenticeship program is provided by UpSmith, Inc. and the Associated Builders and Contractors of West Tennessee. It’s a paid, eight-week boot camp that provides local residents with on-ramps to high-purpose, high-pay, high-dignity career opportunities in the electrical trade.

This kind of program has been a focus of Lee’s, especially in this region with the Ford’s Blue Oval City bringing thousands of jobs to the region in the coming years.

Since he took office Lee proposed hundreds of millions of dollars for programs like this and other education opportunities like technical colleges.

Lee has even included technical training in his new school funding formula allocating more money per student in a college or technical career support program.

