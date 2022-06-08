Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Gov. Lee says no action needed on guns to make schools safer

By Kelly Roberts and Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee fielded questions about his executive order on school safety and guns during a visit to Memphis on Wednesday.

Lee was in town to visit a new accelerated apprenticeship program for local residents interested in the electrical trade, but the during the question and answer segment, he was asked about a recent executive order that he enacted on school safety.

Lee’s office says the order directs accountability measures for school safety and the evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement. It also established additional resources to help parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices.

The order includes increased access to mental health and more ways to help students and families to report suspicious behavior.

But the order was criticized for not addressing or mentioning gun violence.

While some states have taken action on gun control since the shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and 2 teachers, like New York raising the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic weapon, Governor Lee says there’s no mention of guns in his executive orders because he believes states can control school safety first.

Lee was asked if states can control who can by certain guns, and replied:

“Actually that can be controlled and there are access controls. Keep those children separated from those criminals,” he said.

Lee also says he has no intent on looking at open carry laws.

“It’s important to remember that permitless carry is for law-abiding citizens and provide protection for those who are law-abiding citizens,” he said.

The Memphis City Council and Memphis Police have been concerned with the increasing number of guns being stolen from cars in the city. Many attribute the increase to laxer gun laws like permitless carry.

But Governor Lee says he believes what the state can immediately control is how safe a school building is, not who can get a certain kind of gun. Opponents say it’s not enough to address school safety without addressing gun control.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
Crime Tape.
Utility worker shot at in Marshall County; suspect barricaded

Latest News

The scene at S Parkway and Poplar Ave
Shots fired after car crash on Poplar Ave., police say
Gov. Lee says no action needed on guns to make schools safer
Gov. Lee says no action needed on guns to make schools safer
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Baby feet
Baby names that are illegal around the world