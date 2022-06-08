Advertise with Us
Former Tigers star signs with Steelers

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tiger star wide receiver Calvin Austin III is now officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Austin signed a 4-year rookie contract with Pittsburgh Monday night. The fourth-round pick is slotted to make $4.164 million over the life of the deal.

Austin signed just before Steelers players have to report to mandatory mini-camp. 

At just 5′8″, he’s expected to compete for the starting slot receiver’s spot this year.

A former football walkon who originally went to Memphis on a track scholarship out of Harding Academy, Austin earned Track All American honors with the Tigers before joining the football team.

He caught 156 passes for more than 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns. 

Austin also returned kicks and had that famous 94-yard punt return TD vs Mississippi State last season.

