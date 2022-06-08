Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Tiger Jalen Duren works out for Blazers

Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the NBA Draft slated to begin in a little more than two weeks, NBA teams are ramping up their workouts for players who they’ll spend their highly coveted picks on. The Portland Trail Blazers will select in the Coveted Draft Lottery.

That’s where former Memphis Tigers Center Jalen Duren wants to be. 

The Blazers brought the 6′10″ big man out for a Solo workout Monday in Portland. The American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year is projected by most mock drafts to be selected solidly in the lottery, anywhere from No. 7, where the Blazers pick, to No. 11.

The Blazers consider him an ultra-athletic prospect who can become an impact defender in the NBA.

They believe his offense is still in its early stages of development. Duren says he’s not picky about how an NBA team would use him.

“Oh no, it doesn’t matter to me. I feel like I can come in and play any position any coach wants me to,” said Duren. “I just want to keep working on my game. Become the player I want to be. I’m only 18 right now. I know I’ve got a lot to grow. Trying to keep making strides. I wouldn’t have made this jump if I thought I wasn’t ready mentally, physically -- skill-wise. I love to be challenged. That’s why I went to college early. Understand I have to get to the next level. Sat down with my family and decided this was the right move for me.”

And the right move could be in Portland. The NBA Draft is June 23.

