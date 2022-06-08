Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a rip current.(Willowpix via canva)
By WALA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Officials in Alabama said a man has died after trying to save his son, who was struggling in the water.

WALA reports a 17-year-old was caught in a rip current on June 4 around 7 p.m. near the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pavilion.

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said the teen was able to escape to safety, but his 49-year-old father drowned after rushing into the water to save him.

City officials said lifeguards had gone home for the day after 6:30 p.m.

The family was visiting the area from Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
The scene at S Parkway and Poplar Ave
Shots fired after car crash on Poplar Ave., police say

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Woman forced to give up dog due to emergency surgery bill
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert