Expect continued increase in new COVID-19 deaths, CDC says

Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2021.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the number of new COVID-19 deaths will continue to increase over the next month.

In findings publishing Wednesday, the agency forecasts more than 12,000 deaths over the next four weeks. That would take the average number of deaths every single day from 300 to just over 500.

This is the fourth consecutive week public health experts have predicted an increase.

The study found that COVID-19 hospitalizations will continue to remain stable.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently over 28,000 hospitalized with COVID-19.

New variants are set to keep COVID-19 circulating at high levels throughout the summer, according to new research. (CNN, Life Itself)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

