Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on pothole problems in Memphis that lead to a viral video.

Tonyaa also talked about her upcoming column that is part of her youth violence series.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.