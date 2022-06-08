Death investigation at Serenity Towers amid legal trouble

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at Serenity Towers on Wednesday.

Just after 12:15 p.m., MPD officers responded to a dead on arrival call.

Investigator say the cause of death is still unknown.

The apartment complex has been under fire recently with the city for the last several weeks for residence not having air conditioning for months, or hot water, dealing with bedbugs, a fruit fly infestation and substances that look like mold.

A relative of a resident says she knew the person that passed away.

That person did not have A/C and their room was very hot.

She says the living situations that these elderly residence are dealing with are unbearable.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.