Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

City council approves pay raises, improvement projects in 2023 budget

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big bucks for city employee raises and some Bluff City improvement projects.

The Memphis City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday.

The Strickland administration originally proposed a two percent increase for general employees and a three percent increase for Memphis firefighters.

Council instead voted Tuesday to increase pay to those employees to three percent next year, without voting on a pay increase for firefighters. However, some council members say that’s not enough.

“For me, I’m all for paying people more,” said Councilmen JB Smiley Jr. “I have no problem with that but I do have a problem with is taking dollars out of people’s pockets and we’ve stated two times that we’re going to give them four percent.”

The original resolution before council Tuesday, called for 3.5 percent increase, leaving some city council members to vote against the lower pay hike a majority of council agreed on.

“I will not be supporting a reduction from three and a half to three,” said Memphis City Council Vice Chair Martavius Jones. “However, we’re still in this hyper inflation environment... I would support a 3 and a half to four.”

Council also approved a resolution to amend the 2023 capital improvement program budget for several city projects.

The city will dedicate $5.5 million for repairs to the Mud Island monorail, $500,000 for city side walk repairs, $1 million for park services, 1.2 million for a new splash pad, $500,000 for traffic calming devices, and $1 million for modifications to city buildings along with improvements to Ida B. Wells Park. However, some council members believe that money should be focused on improving blighted areas in the city too.

“I just still think if we have any extra money,” said Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson. “Let’s clean up this city please and what can we do to make that happen.”

Council members say they can amend the budget if needed and can review this again, if needed.

Fiscal year 2023 begins July 1.

Council also approved a two percent increase in payments to retired city employees at their meeting Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting

Latest News

The family garden that helped Black Seeds Urban Farms grow
The family garden that helped Black Seeds Urban Farms grow
City council approves pay raises, improvement projects in 2023 budget
City council approves pay raises, improvement projects in 2023 budget
Interstate shooting
MPD: Woman injured in interstate shooting
Cast and crew of 'Million Dollar Quartet' visit Sun Records and pose for the iconic shot from...
‘Million Dollar Quartet’ puts iconic Memphis story on stage