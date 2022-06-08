Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Child calls mother after kidnapper flees, police say

(Arizona's Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Whitehaven, police say.

A man called police just after midnight Wednesday morning to say his car was stolen and his son was inside.

The father told police he ran inside Dodge’s on Elvis Presley and left the car running.

Someone jumped in the car and drove off with the boy still in the backseat.

The child’s mother then received a phone call from the boy shortly after. He told her that the vehicle was parked on the street and the suspect had left.

Officers located the vehicle on Graceland Drive and the child was unharmed.

Police cited the father for having an unattended vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Robert Mitchell
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
Crime Tape.
Utility worker shot at in Marshall County; suspect barricaded

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Lee says no action needed on guns to make schools safer
The scene at S Parkway and Poplar Ave
Shots fired after car crash on Poplar Ave., police say
Gov. Lee says no action needed on guns to make schools safer
Gov. Lee says no action needed on guns to make schools safer