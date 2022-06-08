Best Life: Foods for aging well

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Heart disease, diabetes, cancer and even arthritis; there are a lot of diseases linked to chronic inflammation. Now researchers say the best medicine may not come from a pharmacy but from your pantry.

Swelling, redness, pain; the symptoms of inflammation in your joints can be excruciating but inflammation doesn’t only happen in your joints.

“Inflammation is the basis for many chronic diseases, arthritis, Crohn’s disease, even Alzheimer’s,” said Sampath Parthasarathy, Ph.D., MBA a professor at UCF.

But one of the best defenses against inflammation may be in what you eat. According to the arthritis foundation, eating a three to four-ounce serving of fish, such as salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel, at least twice a week can reduce inflammation and protect your heart. So, can eating nuts.

A study found that over a 15-year period, people who consumed the most nuts had a 51% lower risk of dying from an inflammatory disease compared to those who eat the fewest nuts.

Some other inflammation-fighting foods include fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, oranges, and cherries; leafy greens like kale, spinach and collards; and foods like tomatoes and olive oil. Olive oil contains a compound that has properties like ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

“We should consider taking some of these things so that we can possibly prevent, we can reduce inflammation, we can prevent a lot of disease,” said Ajay Goel, PhD the Director of Center for Gastrointestinal Research Cancer Prevention at Baylor Scott & White Health.

Fried foods, refined carbs, processed meats, and sugar-sweetened drinks can increase inflammation. A recent study from the University of Kentucky found people with heart failure who eat a diet high in foods that cause inflammation are twice as likely to end up in the hospital or die compared to those who eat foods known to reduce inflammation.

