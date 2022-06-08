Advertise with Us


The active pattern is winding down, but not over just yet

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drier air moving into the Mid-South tonight allowing a brief break from our next round of rain. A calmer and drier pattern will set in over the weekend followed by the return of extreme heat next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light North wind and overnight lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light East wind and lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

