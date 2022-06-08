901 FC places 3 on USL Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis 901 FC rampages through the East Division of the United Soccer League, the Boys in Blue continue to put players on the league’s weekly all-star teams.

This week, three players were selected for the USL Team of the Week.

Reece Buckmaster added his second and third assists of the season in Saturday night’s 5-2 win vs Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park.

The first to Laurent Kisseadou for the 901 First Goal of the Match. The second, was a sweet through ball to Luca Turci for the final goal of the contest.

Buckmaster created six scoring chances in all.

Luiz Fernando also notched two assists against ATL, finding Philip Goodrum for his first goal, and setting up other players in a good position in the attacking end.

Goodrum, named Team of the Week Honorable Mention, scored back-to-back goals to keep Memphis ahead.

901 FC is 9-2-1 on the season. So dominant has their play been, they outscored their last five opponents 17-5.

Teamwork makes the dream work says Memphis Sporting Director Tim Howard.

“When you have a guy like (Former 901 FC Striker) Kyle Murphy, when you have a player who’s capable of scoring 15-25 goals, I think every team would take that,” said Howard. “But, it’s also a more difficult pattern to get the end result. Because, what that means is, when that guy isn’t clicking, you’re not clicking. And that happens, it’s normal. Athletes go through droughts. When you have a balance, and a well-roundedness about the squad in terms of gaols and assists, what you then find is you don’t have to bank on just one person all the time. And I think that’s why we are where we are.”

901 FC gets back on the pitch quickly with a Mid Week Match for Wednesday night at Birmingham Legion.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.