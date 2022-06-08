3 dead, 2 injured in shootings within 9-hour span in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating five different shootings that happened within a 9-hour span leaving three people dead and two others critically injured.

One person was shot and killed Tuesday around 8:09 p.m. on Jacklyn Avenue in South Memphis. Police say two Black males, one in a black mask and the other in a red mask, fled the scene in a black sedan.

Another person was fatally shot at a hotel on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 11:42 p.m. Tuesday. He died on the scene. A woman was detained in connection to the shooting, according to MPD.

A third shooting at a gas station on South Parkway left a man critically injured. It happened around 12:47 a.m. Wednesday. No suspect information is available.

Another man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Maplewood near Frayser Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene around 3:47 a.m. MPD says the victim arrived at Fire Station 19 on Chelsea Avenue and was taken to the hospital from there. He is listed to be in critical condition.

Then around 5:48 a.m. officers found a man unresponsive on American Way. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

If you have any information about these shootings, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

