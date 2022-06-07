Wet and somewhat stormy pattern persists this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of fronts and upper level disturbances will move through the Mid-South this week making for a rainy pattern. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday followed by a dry and mild pattern for the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light South wind, and lows in the low 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

