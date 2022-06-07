Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Utility worker shot in Marshall County

Crime Tape.
Crime Tape.(Courtesy)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A utility worker was shot while on the job in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the worker was shot while working on power lines on Mt. Sinai Road Road near Highway 309 on Tuesday.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home, deputies say. He has not yet been taken into custody.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

