Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison

Escaped Inmates
Escaped Inmates(DOJ)
By Gabe Houston
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are searching for two men that walked away from a minimum security prison near Millington Monday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Alex Robinson and Deshun Ray were discovered missing around 5 p.m. Monday from the Federal Correctional Institute Memphis satellite camp in Millington.

Robinson is described as a 40-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′1″, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Ray is described as a 35-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′7″, weighing approximately 162 pounds.

Robinson was serving a 180 month sentence for cocaine charges.

Ray was serving a 180 month sentence for possession of a firearm.

The FCI facility currently houses 100 male offenders.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (407) 316-5500.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Savannah Wright
Affidavit: Woman charged in fatal burglary admits she planned to kill her father
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

Shelby County commissioners vote to buy new voting machines for November election
Shelby County commissioners vote to buy new voting machines for November election
Shelby County commissioners vote to buy new voting machines for November election
Tennessee gov. issues executive order to enhance school safety
Gov. Lee’s executive order criticized as ‘not enough’ by Memphis state senator
While it may seem like the supply of homes is high, with as many For Sale signs you may see...
Seller’s market in DeSoto County predicted to last into 2023