Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are searching for two men that walked away from a minimum security prison near Millington Monday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Alex Robinson and Deshun Ray were discovered missing around 5 p.m. Monday from the Federal Correctional Institute Memphis satellite camp in Millington.

Robinson is described as a 40-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′1″, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Ray is described as a 35-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′7″, weighing approximately 162 pounds.

Robinson was serving a 180 month sentence for cocaine charges.

Ray was serving a 180 month sentence for possession of a firearm.

The FCI facility currently houses 100 male offenders.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (407) 316-5500.

