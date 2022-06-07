Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
The state will waive state registration fees for one year for motor vehicles beginning July 1.
Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

Latest News

Serenity Towers
Hot water, air returned to most Serenity Towers residents, but work not complete
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent...
Report: Cancer trial delivers complete remission for all patients