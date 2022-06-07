Survey exams what employees want

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new national survey reveals employees now want specific benefits, including tuition benefits for continued education.

Terry McDonough, President of Education Technology Services for Strategic Education, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the survey findings, where things stand in the great resignation, and how to talk to employers if they are interested in tuition benefits.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.