Shots fired before car crash, police say

The scene at S Parkway and Poplar Ave
The scene at S Parkway and Poplar Ave(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired before a crash in Midtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at East Parkway and Poplar Avenue.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

There’s no word on who fired the shots or what their motive was.

