Shots fired before car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired before a crash in Midtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at East Parkway and Poplar Avenue.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

There’s no word on who fired the shots or what their motive was.

