Shelby County school resource officers receive active shooter training

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers participated in an active shooter exercise at the Shelby County Tactical Training Facilities in Cordova.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Director of Training Chief Anthony Buckner says the conversation from Uvalde, TX has raised concerns for SCSO when it comes to their school resource officers.

“Whenever there’s an incident that happens across the nation we always take a critical look at the entire event,” Buckner told Action News 5.

He added that this critical analysis includes everything from the moment the 911 call gets placed until the time officers leave the scene. He says it’s all about presenting the officers with challenges they could face and how to navigate those incidents.

Personally, Buckner says making certain this training is done correctly goes beyond his duties as a police officer.

”I have a 6 yr old son who’s in school,” said Buckner. Adding, “as a father and a police officer I want to make sure these officers receive the best training they can in the event of an active shooter and have the best equipment to be successful with neutralizing an active shooter.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has 50 deputies that serve the county as resource officers across multiple Shelby County school districts. After the active shooter exercise this afternoon, they have all received their updated training.

