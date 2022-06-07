Advertise with Us
Scattered storms this afternoon and early evening

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of upper level disturbances will move through the Mid-South this week making for a rainy pattern at times. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday followed with a mild pattern for the upcoming weekend.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the morning followed by some late day sun. A few storms could be severe with high wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. The sky will become partly cloudy to clear Wednesday night with lows near 70.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

