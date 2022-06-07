Advertise with Us
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash

In their honor, hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil held at Beene Station, the school’s football field, on Saturday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four young men died, and one was critically injured in a car crash over the weekend in Marion County, according to a report.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that the crash killed three graduates and one current South Pittsburg High School student. Another current student was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The school system and CBS affiliate WDEF reported that the deceased men were identified as Jamal Allen, 20, Jayven Martin, 22, Sayveon Martin, 20 and Jailyn Pellam, 16. Officials reportedly did not identify the fifth person who was injured.

Citing a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report, the newspaper reported that the men were killed when the 2010 Toyota Camry they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree on South Pittsburg Mountain Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.

“I wish there was some type of magic potion so you could, like pixie dust, sprinkle it on somebody and bring them back,” said Ashley Mayfield, according to the report.

The CBS affiliate reported that South Pittsburg High School’s Principal Paige Hill confirmed the men were all football team members at one point. In their honor, hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil held at Beene Station, the school’s football field, on Saturday.

Principal Hill said, “There are just no words, for this, for a community. We’re a close-knit community and this is very devastating to all of us because all of us know these children,” WDEF reported.

In June, the high school announced it would open its doors from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day for current and former students to visit for grief counseling, comfort and/or support.

For those wanting to donate, an account was set up at Citizens Tri-County to assist the family. A spokesperson for the school said 100% of the money would go to the affected families.

On June 10 and 11, a softball game has been scheduled to raise money for the families, as well.

“We love you all and are here for whatever your needs may be,” a post on the school’s Facebook stated. “Once a Pirate, Always a Pirate.”

