Ole Miss bombs way to NCAA baseball super regional

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels have been dancing around the raindrops of a tropical storm in South Florida to try and earn a trip to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The 3rd seed Rebels beat 2-seed Arizona Sunday night.

Monday’s win put them in the Super Regional and it appears the wait was worth it.

Alex Rodriguez Field in the Coral Gables Regional was on the scene of this shellacking. The Rebels wasted no time taking control of the game, already up 4-3 in the 3rd.

First Baseman Tim Elko bombed a pitch to the soccer fields beyond left-center.

That’s Elko’s 43rd home of his career -- 5-3 Ole Miss.

Kemp Alderman up with the bases juiced in the 5th.

Ole Miss blasted its way to the NCAA Super Regionals walloping Arizona. Final score: 22-6.

The Rebels will travel back to their home state for the Super Regional at Hattiesburg where they’ll face in state rival Southern Miss.

