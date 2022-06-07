National Economic Council Deputy Director questioned about baby formula shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The baby formula shortage continues to impact families across the Mid-South.

In a digital desk interview with Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Sameera Fazili, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas asked about when families might feel some relief and if the Biden administration responded quickly enough to address the shortage.

“We similarly can’t belief that our county is in this state in which we are flying formula from abroad and that this market is highly concentrated that we’re in a situation in which one company controls 40% of the infant formula market,” Fazili said. “And that leaves our country really vulnerable to shocks and I think it’s worth us as a country asking do we have enough competition and resiliency in the supply chain. Because of the actions we took in February, we are kind of changing the market dynamics.”

