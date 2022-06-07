Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves woman, child injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 southbound to I-240.

Memphis police say a woman and child were rushed to the hospital. The woman is in critical condition, the child is listed as non-critical.

Two of the three right lanes heading southbound and the shoulder are blocked.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as investigators release more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.