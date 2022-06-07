Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves woman, child injured

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 southbound to I-240.

Memphis police say a woman and child were rushed to the hospital. The woman is in critical condition, the child is listed as non-critical.

Two of the three right lanes heading southbound and the shoulder are blocked.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as investigators release more information.

