Monday’s NCAA Baseball scores

Take a look at how games are shaping up in NCAA Baseball.

Southern Miss, 11th seed takes out LSU 8-7.

Elsewhere in Regional Finals action involving SEC Teams:

Arkansas beats Oklahoma State 7-3.

Oklahoma Eliminates 5-4

Vanderbilt falls on the road at Oregon -- final 7-6.

Also, American Athletic Conference Champion East Carolina advanced to the Super Regional and beat Coastal Carolina 13-4.

