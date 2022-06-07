Advertise with Us
Monday’s NCAA Baseball scores

NCAA baseball logo(Source: NCAA)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Take a look at how games are shaping up in NCAA Baseball.

Southern Miss, 11th seed takes out LSU 8-7.

Elsewhere in Regional Finals action involving SEC Teams:

Arkansas beats Oklahoma State 7-3.

Oklahoma Eliminates 5-4

Vanderbilt falls on the road at Oregon -- final 7-6.

Also, American Athletic Conference Champion East Carolina advanced to the Super Regional and beat Coastal Carolina 13-4.

