Memphis city council votes on providing security for Trump’s American Freedom Tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A resolution to decide if the Memphis Police Department should provide security detail to former president Trump’s American Freedom Tour in Southaven has been voted on by the city council Monday afternoon.

In a 4-4 vote with two council members abstaining, no decision was made on whether the Memphis Police Department should escort or provide any security detail from Memphis International Airport to Southaven.

In fact, some councilmembers like JB Smiley Jr and Martavius Jones spent quite a good time in Monday afternoon’s council committee meeting discussing why MPD should not utilize taxpayers dollars to escort a former president outside of city limits or to another state while MPD’s manpower is already being stretched thin.

Other council members like Chase Carlisle debated that it shouldn’t matter who the person is, police have a sworn duty to protect and serve.

But as it stands, Police Chief Davis says so far the police department has yet to be contacted to provide any security or escort service.

“Like I said my main concern would be with limited amount of time that we spend assisting the secret service and the fact we will assist in our jurisdiction if that were the case so we will keep you informed because I know this is something your trying to make a decision on,” said City of Memphis police chief CJ Davis.

Trump is scheduled to visit the Mid-South on June 18.

The full city council has not taken a vote on this resolution on Monday’s city council meeting.

