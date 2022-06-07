Advertise with Us
Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say

Robert Mitchell
Robert Mitchell(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man they say stole a woman’s car and tried to sell it back to her.

The woman reported her 2012 Infiniti stolen from The Indigo Hotel on B.B. King Boulevard on May 23.

She says she was contacted by someone who is related to her friend, who she knew through social media.

The man told her she could have her car returned for $3,000.

She asked for proof that he had her car and set up a time and place to buy it back.

She then informed police, who showed up to the meeting and took the man into custody.

Robert Mitchell was arrested and charged with auto theft and extortion.

