Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man drowns while trying to save 2 dogs from California waterfall, officials say

Officials said multiple agencies responded to search for the victim in the remote Shackleford...
Officials said multiple agencies responded to search for the victim in the remote Shackleford Falls area, which is near the Oregon border.(Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A man drowned Saturday after he attempted to rescue his dogs from the base of a waterfall in California, officials said.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Robert Lewis.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 call from Lewis’ wife Saturday afternoon saying her husband had gone into the base of the waterfall to rescue two of the family’s dogs when she saw him get swept away and never resurface.

Officials said multiple agencies responded to search for Lewis in the remote Shackleford Falls area, which is near the Oregon border.

Thanks to multiple recovery tools, a water search canine, and rescue divers, the victim's body...
Thanks to multiple recovery tools, a water search canine, and rescue divers, the victim's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.(Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office)

Rescuers could not locate Lewis on Saturday. Thanks to multiple recovery tools, a water search canine, and rescue divers, Lewis’ body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

According to Public Information Officer Courtney Kreider, one of the dogs that Lewis was attempting to rescue, a German shepherd, drowned. Its body was located on Saturday. The second dog has not been found as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
American Freedom Tour responds after call to keep MPD away from event

Latest News

The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the...
US Mint releasing coin to honor Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices
Paramount Studios is being sued over the Hollywood blockbuster sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright
Four arrested in Infiniti War Car Take-Over Operation
4 arrested in MPD ‘Infiniti War Car Take-Over Operation’
Weather
Spencer's Forecast