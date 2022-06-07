Knoxville family asks for help after house fire kills 1 child, hospitalizes 3 more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family is asking for help after a fire at their South Knoxville home killed one child and sent three more to the hospital. Several family members, including the children and their grandmother, were home at the time.

WVLT News spoke to Matthew Stull, who lost his daughter Delilah in the fire Monday. Two of Stull’s other children were at home during the fire. His 10 month old son Grayson is currently at Vanderbilt with lung and brain issues caused by the fire. Allison, Stull’s daughter, was able to crawl out of the house, he said. Stull also told WVLT News that his fiancé's children were also at home during the fire.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and totaled the home. Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the scene, where they said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Firefighters were able to rescue two children that had been trapped in the home’s basement, where they think the fire started.

Stull said he was heartbroken to get the news about his daughter, saying “Delilah was just such a sweet soul, she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe for the ones that lost their home. They’re hoping to raise $50,000 for the family. You can donate at this link.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.