Hot water, air returned to most Serenity Towers residents, but work not complete

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of no hot water, an East Memphis apartment complex has fixed the issue for tenants.

In court Tuesday morning, an attorney for Serenity Towers said the complex fixed the boiler much faster than the expected 14-16 week time frame they thought it would take.

Tenants have also been left without air conditioning.

Attorneys said the majority of residents have air again, and management is doing inspections to see how many units still need A/C.

Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Michael McCucker says other issued like bed bugs, fruit flies and substances that look like mold are still an issue.

“We are aware of the problems, the courts are aware of the problems, we’re tracking it and what we are looking to do is to get the problem fixed,” McCucker said.

Serenity Towers has already been fined $2,000 for essential services not being in compliance. However, the city is requesting the apartment pay $12,000, or a $50 fine per unit.

Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

