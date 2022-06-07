Hardaway working to bring old rivals back to Tiger schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a lot on the plate for University of Memphis Men’s Basketball Head Coach Penny Hardaway these days. He’s got five open scholarships to fill.

He’s looking to replenish his staff after Assistant Cody Toppert left to become the lead assistant at LSU. That, plus he’s got the matter of the Tigers’ upcoming schedule to try and finalize.

That’s not going to keep Hardaway from hitting the links at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Annual Golf Tournament, this year at TPC Southwind. Forever the nostalgia buff for when he played as an All American at Memphis, Hardaway says he’s working to bring back some of the Tigers’ old rivals to the UofM schedule.

“We called Louisville, trying to get a date with them for November 17th,” said Hardaway. “We’re trying to get that date with them and Coach Payne will call me back. We’re trying to get Arkansas again. We will be playing Auburn at Atlanta this year. We played a couple years ago. So, trying to get Arkansas and Louisville again. That’d be great.”

Hardaway says he’s working to get these games on a home and home basis, but there are some he’s willing to do on a neutral site.

The Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf tournament is in its 28th year and has raised more than $4.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

