First Starbucks in Memphis votes in favor to unionize

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of waiting, a East Memphis Starbucks location has voted in favor of forming a union.

Former employees of the Starbucks, located at the corner of Poplar and Highland Avenue, who began the unionizing effort, say they wanted safer working conditions and better pay.

Those seven employees say they were fired by Starbucks after announcing their efforts to unionize. Starbucks on the other hand, says they were fired because of safety and security violations.

The Poplar Avenue store is just one of dozens of Starbucks locations across the country who have voted to unionize.

If no objections are filed against Tuesday’s vote, the National Labor Rights Board says it will be certified on June 14.

A federal injunction has been filed by the NLRB to have the Memphis 7′s jobs reinstated. The hearing is expected in federal court on Thursday.

