Entertainment Software Association talks gaming trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Entertainment Software Association released its 2022 essential facts about the video game industry.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about gaming trends, not only addressing the benefits of video games, but the importance of parental engagement.

“The most important thing [is] parental engagement, parental involvement and making sure that video games are a part of a balanced lifestyle,” Pierre-Louis said. “One of the things we’re really proud of is the fact that we provide information to all consumers, but especially parents, about what’s in the game, how to manage the game, including parental controls on the devices and also resource guides and how to talk to your kids about games.”

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

