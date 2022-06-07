Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
DeAngelo Williams up for College Football Hall of Fame

DeAngelo Williams
DeAngelo Williams(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nominations for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are out, and former Memphis Tigers Running Back DeAngelo Williams is on it.    

Williams finished his Tigers career as the most honored Ball Carriers in UofM history. The former Wynn High Yellowjacket wrapped up his four years in 2005 as the NCAA Leader in All-Purpose Yards with 7,573.

He was named a consensus First Team All American that year, and finished 7th in the balloting for the Heisman Trophy.  A 3-Time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, Williams holds virtually every career, season and game rushing record in Tigers History. 

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, players must have earned First-Team All-America recognition and must be 10 full seasons after their final year playing college ball. 

Their post-football record as a citizen is also weighed, and consideration is given for academic honors and earning a college degree.  

Among the 176 nominees for the 2023 Class are tjree former Tennessee Vols: Defensive back Eric Berry, and two receivers, Willie Gault and Larry Seivers.

Current Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel is nominated as a former quarterback for Oklahoma. Big Dan Hampton, a defensive end, from Arkansas, is also nominated.  You can vote online for your favorite nominee.

The 2023 voting deadline is June 30. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership Ron Dilatush at rdilatush@footballfoundation.com.

The online voting system for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot is powered by TicketManager.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

