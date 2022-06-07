Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Breakdown: Why the moon appears to change shape

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Look up into the clear sky on any given night and you are likely to see the Moon. The Moon appears to change shape based on how much of it you can see, provided there is no cloud cover. It also depends on how much of the moon is facing the Sun. The Sun’s light reflects off the Moon which allows you to see it. The Moon doesn’t actually change shape, it’s all about the amount of it that you can see that changes. This is why the Moon appears to change shape.

The Moon doesn’t actually produce any light on it’s own. When you look at the Moon you see the Sun’s light that has reflected off it. The Moon looks like its not moving but but it’s travelling around the Earth. On a clear, starlit night, night the amount of Moon that you can see is dependent on, where it is on its lunar cycle and where the Sun is in relation to the Moon. When the Moon is facing the Sun then it’s fully lit by the Sun’s light. That’s a full moon, if its partially lit then it will be a Crescent moon/Gibbous Moon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
American Freedom Tour responds after call to keep MPD away from event

Latest News

et
Tuesday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 7, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Wet and somewhat stormy pattern persists this week
Monday evening weather update
First Alert to an active pattern keeping rain chances in place every day this week
Chances of rain and storms each day through early Saturday
Scattered showers and storms today with a few strong storms possible