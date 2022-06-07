Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Parental control setting for kids and teens

By Consumer Reports
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Limiting the amount of time we spend glued to our electronic devices can be hard for adults. And it’s especially tough for kids, who use them for school, fun and everything in between. But as Consumer Reports explains, the same companies that create these addictive devices are offering new ways to limit screen time, giving parents even more control.

Take Microsoft Family Safety, which is built into Windows and is also available as an app for Xbox, Android and iOS. Apple’s parental controls for iOS and Mac are located under Screen Time Settings. Both allow you to limit screen time and set content restrictions on your kids’ devices.

There’s also the Google Family Link app, which is available for Android and iOS. With Google Family Link and a Google account you set up for your kids, you can do things like monitor their app usage and see where they are.

The tools from Microsoft, Apple and Google also allow you to put restrictions on the apps your kids have access to.

YouTube allows you to set up a “supervised experience” for children under 13 that determines the types of videos they can watch. A safer option for younger audiences is YouTube Kids.

Consumer Reports says it’s also important for parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of being online and encourage them to talk about anything disturbing they come across, whether it’s bullying in a video game chat or inappropriate content.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Escaped Inmates
Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison
American Freedom Tour responds after call to keep MPD away from event

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Artificial sweeteners are not so sweet for your health
How speech therapy is helping those with dementia (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
How speech therapy is helping those with dementia
How speech therapy is helping those with dementia
Stem cell donor encourages others to join registry
Stem cell donor encourages others to join registry