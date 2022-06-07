Active pattern continues keeping rain and thunderstorms in the First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of fronts and upper level disturbances will continue to move through the Mid-South as the week progresses. This will keep periods of rain and thunderstorms in place through the end of the week. Some storms could produce heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers ending around midnight along with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light North wind and lows near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

