901 FC back on top in East; Pirmann, Fernando nominated for USL honors

Memphis 901 FC
Memphis 901 FC
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look who’s back at the top of the table in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Division.

Memphis 901 FC is out to prove their play is no fluke, dominating each and every opponent they’ve faced lately.

901 FC jumped back in front of Louisville FC after Saturday night’s more than convincing 5-2 victory over Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park. 

So dominant have the Boys in Blue been lately, they’ve outscored their last five opponents 17-5. 

Head Coach Ben Pirmann is up for Coach of the Month for May. Forward Luiz Fernando is on the list for Player of the Week after notching a pair of assists vs ATL.

The 901 is back in action with a mid-week match Wednesday at Birmingham Legion.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

