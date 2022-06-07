4 arrested in MPD ‘Infiniti War Car Take-Over Operation’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are working to tackle one of the issues causing turmoil on the roads for motorists throughout the city. Their latest efforts resulted in the arrest of four people after they were seen driving recklessly minutes away from Memphis International Airport.

An Infiniti War Car Take Over Operation was in full swing Saturday after detectives noticed multiple vehicles driving recklessly on South Third Street. Memphis Police Department says the cars were speeding, driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, running stop lights and doing donuts in the middle of intersections.

Some of the drivers were armed with assault rifles, according to MPD.

One vehicle was even involved in an accident at Airways Boulevard near Dunn.

Saturday’s operation concluded with detectives recovering 8.8 grams of marijuana, towing four vehicles and four arrests.

Suspects and charges are listed below:

Oneisha Godwin, 27

Charges: Altering, falsifying or forging auto title plates, forgery under $1000, possession of controlled substance to wit marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding red light, driving while suspended/revoked/canceled, financial responsibility, reckless driving, speeding and violation of state registration.

Cherance King, 34

Charges: Possession of controlled substance to wit marijuana, disregarding red light, financial responsibility, reckless driving, speeding and no driver’s license.

Leonard Ticey, 21

Charges: Disregarding red light, reckless driving and speeding.

Martez Wilkins, 22

Charges: Disregarding red light, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, financial responsibility, reckless driving, speeding and violation of vehicle registration.

