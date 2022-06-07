1 shot, injured in Westwood Park
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Tuesday morning.
The man was shot on Western Park Drive in Westwood Park at 5:17 a.m. Police say he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report any information to investigators.
